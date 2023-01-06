First Personal Financial Services Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.5% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after buying an additional 64,692 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,923,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $921,943,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,582,299 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $911,168,000 after purchasing an additional 202,741 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 6.9 %

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $30.88 on Friday, reaching $481.07. 119,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,973. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.85. The company has a market cap of $213.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.09.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

