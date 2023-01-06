First Personal Financial Services Acquires 4,177 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 666,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 26,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,387 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 159,906 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $47.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,845,614. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $196.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.