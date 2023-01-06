First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Trading Down 2.8%

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. 1,035 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

First Farmers and Merchants Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89.

About First Farmers and Merchants



First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Tennessee and Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

