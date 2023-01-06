First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Hovde Group

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FBMS. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $715.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.92. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $58.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.30 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 174.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 127.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

