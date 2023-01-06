First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) PT Raised to $67.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

First American Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

First American Financial stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.42. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First American Financial by 69.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 72.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Stories

