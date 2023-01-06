Financial Management Professionals Inc. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,170 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.1% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,925,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,259 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.52.

