Financial Management Professionals Inc. Trims Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.53. 58,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,415,355. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.24. The stock has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.