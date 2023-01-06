Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 807 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $62.31. 8,251,217 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.96. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

