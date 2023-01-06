Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 1,084 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,479. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.76. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $56.13.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

