Financial Management Professionals Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after buying an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.96. 220,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,545,742. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.04. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $112.84.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

