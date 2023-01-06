Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 71 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.73.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded up $9.99 on Friday, hitting $487.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,351. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $482.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.90. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $357.55 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $127.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

