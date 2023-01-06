Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 342 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Albemarle by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,482 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.42.

ALB stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.01. The company had a trading volume of 56,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.91 and a 200 day moving average of $256.04. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

