Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $193,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,305 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after buying an additional 456,733 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after buying an additional 6,744,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,016,010,000 after buying an additional 44,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,349,000 after buying an additional 467,368 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.85. 13,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,030. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.35. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $232.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. KGI Securities downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

