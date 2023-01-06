Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.47. 191,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,887,469. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.