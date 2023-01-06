Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 45,502 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9,764.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.99. 81,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,221. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $239.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.