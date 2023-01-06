Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 187 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 37,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.89.

EXPD traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,939. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.51. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $130.95. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

