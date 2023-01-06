Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases 23,564 Shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.38% of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 34,363 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Price Performance

Shares of MJUS stock remained flat at $1.96 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,288. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.90.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.