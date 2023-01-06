Financial Enhancement Group LLC Grows Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4,471.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,332,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.71.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX traded up $2.96 on Friday, reaching $105.98. 21,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,060. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.63. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.