Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys 606 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,128.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.56. 1,872,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05.

