Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys 4,975 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,606,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,467,000 after buying an additional 508,715 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 845,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,513,000 after buying an additional 20,050 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 17,911 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 29,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,777. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $55.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

