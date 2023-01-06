Financial Enhancement Group LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 209,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS stock remained flat at $47.58 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,502. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.