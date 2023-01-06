Financial Contrast: Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) versus Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) and Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Plains and Comstock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains $2.83 billion 0.65 -$65.99 million ($1.88) -16.44 Comstock $860,000.00 37.52 -$24.58 million ($0.68) -0.55

Comstock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Green Plains. Green Plains is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Green Plains has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

4.8% of Comstock shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Green Plains shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Comstock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Green Plains and Comstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains -2.76% -10.48% -5.16% Comstock -7,762.50% -25.38% -17.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Green Plains and Comstock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains 0 2 3 0 2.60 Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Green Plains currently has a consensus price target of $41.40, indicating a potential upside of 33.94%. Given Green Plains’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Green Plains is more favorable than Comstock.

About Green Plains

(Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc. engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment includes grain procurement and its commodity marketing business, which markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distillers grains, and corn oil produced at ethanol plants. The Partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing, and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded in June 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

About Comstock

(Get Rating)

Comstock Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for gold, silver, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and mercury ores. It operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 9,358 acres of mining claims and parcels, including approximately 2,396 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,962 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City districts, as well as focuses on exploring and developing properties in the Lucerne and Dayton resource areas; and Occidental and Gold Hill mineral properties. The Real Estate segment comprises land and real estate rental properties, as well as the Gold Hill Hotel and Daney Ranch properties. It has collaboration agreements with Oro Industries Inc. and Mercury Clean Up, LLC for the manufacture and deployment of mercury remediation systems with proprietary mechanical, hydro, electro-chemical, and oxidation processes to reclaim and remediate mercury from soils, waste, and tailings. The company was formerly known as Comstock Mining Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Inc. in May 2022. Comstock Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Virginia City, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.