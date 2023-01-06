Financial Analysis: Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND) & Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) and Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Sunrun has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tailwind Acquisition has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Sunrun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 0 4 14 0 2.78 Tailwind Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sunrun and Tailwind Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sunrun presently has a consensus price target of $43.63, suggesting a potential upside of 96.27%. Given Sunrun’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Tailwind Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrun and Tailwind Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun 3.35% 1.23% 0.50% Tailwind Acquisition N/A -57.58% 4.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunrun and Tailwind Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $1.61 billion 2.94 -$79.42 million $0.29 76.66 Tailwind Acquisition N/A N/A $17.79 million N/A N/A

Tailwind Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunrun.

Summary

Sunrun beats Tailwind Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Tailwind Acquisition

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Tailwind Sponsor LLC.

