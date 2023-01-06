Filecoin (FIL) Price Hits $3.29 on Major Exchanges

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $92.20 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for about $3.29 or 0.00019527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 359,805,544 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

