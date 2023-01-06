Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,363 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,766 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,418,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $945,771,000 after acquiring an additional 244,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,495 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average is $82.44. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

