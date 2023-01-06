Fetch.ai Price Reaches $0.11 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $88.56 million and approximately $18.01 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00069813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00060192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001094 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022931 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003916 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

