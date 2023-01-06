Ferroglobe Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 3,121 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 170% compared to the average daily volume of 1,157 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 60,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 2,066.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ferroglobe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.34. 37,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,508. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $812.93 million, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $593.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.65 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.