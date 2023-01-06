Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $62.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.19.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ FATE opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.74. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

