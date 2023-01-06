Fantom Achieves Market Capitalization of $606.41 Million (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001299 BTC on exchanges. Fantom has a market cap of $606.41 million and approximately $67.33 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003004 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 95.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00450184 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.38 or 0.01688097 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,181.32 or 0.30756152 BTC.
About Fantom
Fantom’s launch date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,768,193,082 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.
