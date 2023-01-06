Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $612.65

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $612.65 and last traded at $600.30, with a volume of 7811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $590.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRFHF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $563.85 and its 200-day moving average is $522.03.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.