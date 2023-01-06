Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Trading Down 3.7%

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.89 and last traded at $46.50. Approximately 39,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,448,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average is $41.29. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $523.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

