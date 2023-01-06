Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.57.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.48. 36,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.30. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $84.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $523.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.78 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 35.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

