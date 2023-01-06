Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €25.60 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($27.23) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EVK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($20.00) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €34.00 ($36.17) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.00 ($15.96) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($24.47) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EVK opened at €19.66 ($20.91) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.11. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($35.07).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.