Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives $46.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

EVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Evolent Health

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $2,009,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,306,371.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $2,009,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,306,371.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $3,225,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,368,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,333,950 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVH opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -175.65 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $352.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evolent Health will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.