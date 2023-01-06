EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.64

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 18845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVGO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of EVgo from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in EVgo during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EVgo during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

