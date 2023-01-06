Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS:OBTX) Trading Up 11.1%

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX – Get Rating) shares were up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 3,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 9,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Everything Blockchain Stock Down 3.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05.

About Everything Blockchain

Everything Blockchain, Inc engages in consulting and developing blockchain, and cybersecurity related solutions. The company offers EB Control, a zero trust data access solution for individuals and organizations; EB Advise, and EB Build. Everything Blockchain, Inc was formerly known as ObitX, Inc and changed its name to Everything Blockchain, Inc in May 2021.

