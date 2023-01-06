EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Trading 6.6% Higher

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.79 and last traded at $15.60. Approximately 3,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 307,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EverQuote from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

EverQuote Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $496.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54.

Insider Activity at EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $38,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,597.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,605 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $38,140.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,597.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 19,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $284,956.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,024 shares of company stock worth $819,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in EverQuote by 4.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 119,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in EverQuote by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

