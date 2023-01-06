Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) PT Lowered to $8.00

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite Stock Up 0.8 %

EB stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $629.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eventbrite

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $67.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the third quarter worth $209,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 100.7% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 286,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 143,966 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 71,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 50.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 190,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 63,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.