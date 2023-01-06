European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Shares Up 0.4%

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 735 ($8.86) and last traded at GBX 730 ($8.80). 115,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 88,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 727 ($8.76).
European Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £738.48 million and a PE ratio of 2,800.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 722.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 697.37.
European Opportunities Trust Company Profile
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
