Ethereum Classic 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $339.81 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.16 or 0.00107804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.52 billion and approximately $339.81 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,841.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000427 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00440060 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00020850 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.58 or 0.00923787 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001939 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.19 or 0.00600846 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005936 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00256567 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00236482 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,816,500 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
