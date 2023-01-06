Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Gap Up to $14.12

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.12, but opened at $14.98. Ero Copper shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 202 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERO. StockNews.com began coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Ero Copper to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.
Ero Copper Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ero Copper stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ero Copper (ERO)
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
- Is Your Portfolio Flexible Enough for FLEX Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.