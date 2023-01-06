ERC20 (ERC20) Price Up 3.3% This Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and approximately $19.93 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00040197 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018974 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00233830 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00818027 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $18.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

