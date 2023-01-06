Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January 6th (ALGS, ALLO, AMRN, AVNW, BORR, BURL, CTRA, CWST, DCPH, DFILF)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, January 6th:
Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2.50.
Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2.00.
Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.30.
Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was upgraded by analysts at Jonestrading from a sell rating to a hold rating.
DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $188.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $146.00.
GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.
Haleon (NYSE:HLN) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.
Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $136.00.
LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $380.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $360.00.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.
Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.
National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.
Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.
Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.
NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $80.00 target price on the stock.
Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $190.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $200.00.
Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
PVH (NYSE:PVH) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.
Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock.
Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.
Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.
Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Cowen Inc currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.
TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $77.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.
