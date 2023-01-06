Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January 6th (ALGS, ALLO, AMRN, AVNW, BORR, BURL, CTRA, CWST, DCPH, DFILF)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, January 6th:

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2.50.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.30.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was upgraded by analysts at Jonestrading from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $188.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $146.00.

GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $136.00.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $380.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $360.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $80.00 target price on the stock.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $190.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $200.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Cowen Inc currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $77.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

