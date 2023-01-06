Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

EQIX stock opened at $660.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $784.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $652.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $638.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

