EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $36.18. 710,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,651. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11. EPR Properties has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in EPR Properties by 987.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

