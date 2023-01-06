ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Purchased by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ePlus worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in ePlus by 862.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ePlus by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ePlus by 30.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 55.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ePlus news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $76,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,027.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ePlus Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ePlus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.06. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $62.82. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.26.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $493.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.40 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 5.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

