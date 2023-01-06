EOS 1-Day Volume Tops $64.95 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, EOS has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00005276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $966.32 million and $64.95 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007814 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00026786 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004516 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002376 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004254 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004983 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001009 BTC.
EOS Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,079,084,856 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
EOS Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
