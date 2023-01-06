Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Enovix in a report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.86). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enovix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. Enovix has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enovix by 392.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,457 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enovix by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enovix by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,778 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Enovix by 401.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 779,033 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Enovix by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 852,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 711,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,360,993 shares in the company, valued at $25,981,356.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 899,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,686,930.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,360,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,981,356.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock worth $740,870 over the last three months. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

