Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) CTO Ashok Lahiri Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,358,265 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,374.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ashok Lahiri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enovix alerts:

On Thursday, December 1st, Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $25,760.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Ashok Lahiri sold 5,000 shares of Enovix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $95,450.00.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of ENVX stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.54. 12,543,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,407,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENVX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.