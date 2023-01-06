Enjin Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $248.03 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001481 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $248.03 million and $11.51 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002814 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00443512 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.69 or 0.02200479 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,076.75 or 0.30300289 BTC.
Enjin Coin Token Profile
Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
